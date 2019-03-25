Fire in Aberdeen at Broadway Manor

An apartment fire at Broadway Manor over the weekend caused damage but it was contained before other units were affected.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that they were dispatched at about 8:20 p.m. to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Broadway Manor in Aberdeen.

When firefighters arrived, occupants were exiting the building and some stated that the 4th floor was filling with smoke.

Aberdeen Fire says the on-duty Battalion Chief went to the 4th floor and found signs of a fire in one of the apartments which prompted him to request a full structure fire response from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments.

The fire was contained to one living unit in about 10 minutes.

Several occupants with limited mobility were helped down the stairs with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians from the fire, however two occupants of the manor were treated at the scene by firefighters for difficulty breathing and exertion from evacuating down the stairs.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire was located was displaced, but all other tenants were able to return to their apartments.

Damage estimates for the apartment and contents are approximately $20,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.