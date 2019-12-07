Fire destroys structure in downtown Aberdeen
Aberdeen, WA – A fire destroyed a building in downtown Aberdeen this morning.
The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday December 7, 2019, they were dispatched to a possible commercial structure fire at 115 W. Heron Street in Aberdeen.
Upon arrival units found smoke coming from the roof.
Crews initially attempted an interior fire attack, but due to amount of fire inside the building crews withdrew and the fire was fought from a defensive stance.
The building and its contents, valued at an estimated $240,000, was a total loss.
24 personnel respondint on 5 engines, 1 ladder truck, 1 command vehicle, 4 ambulances, as well as the Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief worked for over 6 hours to control the fire.
Assistance was also provided by the Hoquiam Fire Department and Grays Harbor Fire District 2.
There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.