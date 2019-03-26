Fire damages vacant home in Aberdeen

Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in Aberdeen yesterday.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday they were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 300 block of N. Rogers St. in Aberdeen.

The south-side engine arrived first said that the front exterior of the residence was on fire.

The fire department says a fire attack was made from outside of the structure and then transitioned into an interior attack.

The fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes and the house was found to be vacant.

According to Aberdeen Fire, there were no civilian injuries, but a firefighter sustained a minor injury while forcing entry into the structure.

The Hoquiam and Cosmopolis Fire Departments also assisted on the call.

They say the value of the residence is assessed at $53,000 and it sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.