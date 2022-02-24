Fire Chief Tom Hubbard announces retirement

The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Chief is retiring.
It was announced on Wednesday night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting that Tom Hubbard, who has been serving as both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments will retire in the coming months.
At the meeting, Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave read a letter from Hubbard stating his intent.
The letter stated that he has served in fire service for 29 years, and as Fire Chief in Aberdeen since 2012.
Hubbard took the dual role of leading both departments following the retirement of Hoquiam Fire Chief Paul Dean in 2018.
The letter highlighted the accomplishments over the years, including the collaborative work between the two departments and their efforts to join together in a regional fire authority.
Despite the recent failure to approve the RFA by voters, the letter from Hubbard stated that his plan to step away was in place prior to the vote and not related to the recent vote.
Hubbard said that he plans to continue working on how to combine resources to best assist local residents until his retirement. This includes looking back at the RFA plans and adapting the options, or possibly initiating a contracting model.
Hubbard’s retirement will be effective on June 10, 2022.