      Weather Alert

Fire Chief Tom Hubbard announces retirement

Feb 24, 2022 @ 7:36am

The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Chief is retiring.

It was announced on Wednesday night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting that Tom Hubbard, who has been serving as both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments will retire in the coming months.

At the meeting, Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave read a letter from Hubbard stating his intent. 

The  letter stated that  he has served in fire service for 29 years, and as Fire Chief in Aberdeen since 2012. 

Hubbard took the dual role of leading both departments following the retirement of Hoquiam Fire Chief Paul Dean in 2018.

The letter highlighted the accomplishments over the years, including the collaborative work between the two departments and their efforts to join together in a regional fire authority. 

Despite the recent failure to approve the RFA by voters, the letter from Hubbard stated that his plan to step away was in place prior to the vote and not related to the recent vote.

Hubbard said that he plans to continue working on how to combine resources to best assist local residents until his retirement. This includes looking back at the RFA plans and adapting the options, or possibly initiating a contracting model.

Hubbard’s retirement will be effective on June 10, 2022.

Also On KXRO
Aberdeen man dies following van vs bridge collision
Public input needed for Port of Grays Harbor recreational planning
Local hospitals warn proposed legislation could cause loss of service on Olympic Peninsula
Washington statewide mask requirement ending March 21; some masking remain in place
Seven days of razor clam digging approved beginning Feb. 26
Medal Count
Connect With Us Listen To Us On