A fire took a Hoquiam home in the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue.

Traffic was diverted off Sumner as crews from Aberdeen and Hoquiam knocked down the blaze.

Smoke filled the sky and was sent west by the wind. While KXRO was in scene there was no response to the neighboring homes.

The home, according to Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller, was not supposed to have anyone living inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.