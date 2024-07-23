Fire breaks out in homeless encampments under Chehalis River Bridge

A fire swept through the homeless encampment beneath the Chehalis River Bridge on Monday, with the smoke and flames stopping traffic over the bridge.

According to reports, the fire broke out Monday afternoon in the encampment, spreading among the tents and structures and sending black smoke into the air, blocking visibility over the roadway and subsequently blocking traffic for a time.

While no official statement was released by the City of Aberdeen or their fire or police departments as of Tuesday morning, Aberdeen City Council President Kacey Ann Morrison stated that the fire began in one of the encampment locations, and reports from the public stated the fire burned a number of tents.

Morrison states that there were no injuries, although at least two animals were killed as the fire moved through the area, igniting live ammunition and propane tanks among the items at the site.

She added that part of the bridge was under observation as the City awaits a second opinion on its structural integrity.

“Major thanks to Aberdeen Fire and Aberdeen Police Departments for their swift response.

This should have never happened.

Enough is enough.” said Morrison.

Local nonprofits, social groups, and local leaders assisted the encampment residents and those displaced, connecting them to services. This includes the group Destination Hope & Recovery, who stated that Aberdeen Police Department & Aberdeen Fire Department were able to control the area and put the fire out, and all campers were safe and accounted for. They report that all but 3 tents were a total loss.

“We met campers, community members, Coastal Community Action Program, The Moore Wright Group and responded when our first responders had completed their job. We were all able to work together to provide tents, sleeping bags, some clothing and water ensuring those have their basic needs met this evening.” said Destination Hope & Recovery, adding “Things can be replaced but people cannot. We are grateful nobody was injured and we are proud of our community for showing up during this crisis.”