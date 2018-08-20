Fire blazes at Harbor Saw and Supply

A fire at Harbor Saw and Supply is being fought by firefighters in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers tells KXRO that the Hoquiam and Aberdeen Fire Departments are on the scene of a fully engulfed commercial structure fire at Harbor Saw in the 3100 block of Simpson Avenue.

They say that initial reports indicate that the fire started in the small engine equipment shop and then quickly spread to the rest the building.

It has been confirmed that all of the employees were able to evacuate.

Currently Simpson Avenue is closed and there is a detour in place.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for several miles and authorities are urging citizens to stay out of the area so the fire department can work without interference.

At this point the fire department has taken a defensive stance as it appears the fire has spread throughout the entire building.

Small explosions can be heard from the back of building, likely from fuel canisters, fuel tanks, small engines, and other flammables triggered by the fire.

The Grays Harbor PUD says they shut off power to the area and currently there are about 75 customers without power between 31st and Ontario, between Simpson and Aberdeen Ave.

They say crews are still working on a plan for to get power restored to them.

Myrtle Street as well as Aberdeen Ave are blocked near the fire for water supply lines to the fire trucks from Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Cosi and GHFD2.

RiteAid has closed and the power is out to the immediate neighborhood.

The front of the building has partially collapsed and the roof has failed. The fire is still not under control at this time.

Incident Command appreciates all the water and sports drinks which citizens have dropped off at the Command Post. No additional is needed at this time.

The fire scene and traffic disruption is expected to continue for several more hours.