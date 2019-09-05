Fire at homeless camp near Seabrook brings charges
A fire outside of Seabrook was started in a homeless camp.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that a recent fire in the woods near Joe Creek at State Route 109, approximately 1 mile north of Seabrook was started by a campfire.
Multiple agencies, including Grays Harbor Fire Districts 7 & 8, responded and extinguished the fire, determining that the fire was started by a campfire from a homeless camp at the location.
The report states that the fire was approximately 30×30 feet, threatening nearby timber and homes in the area.
Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson tells KXRO that fire personnel saw a suspect riding a bike away from the location as they responded.
During their investigation, the GHSO says that they found several pieces of evidence at the scene, including a woman’s driver’s license and a resident told deputies that a man had confessed to setting the fire while the fire department was still fighting the blaze, saying that he was worried about getting into trouble.
Johansson says that the man was contacted by law enforcement, confessing his involvement in the fire and admitting that the woman whose ID was found was also involved.
GHSO says that the investigation is on-going and both suspects are facing Reckless Burning 2nd Degree charges.