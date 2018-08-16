Fire at Aberdeen apartment building displaced nine residents

A fire at an apartment building in Aberdeen displaced nine people and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that at 3:20pm yesterday afternoon they were sent to the Harvard Apartments on N. F Street in Aberdeen for a structure fire.

They say when firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke pushing from the building on the third floor on three sides.

An interior fire attack was made on the third floor isolating the fire damage to the apartment of origin and the roof directly above it.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but the fire department says it took a considerable amount of time to dig out all of the hot spots in the building’s exterior wall and parapet.

Some apartments on the third-floor sustained significant smoke damage and the apartment below the fire suffered substantial water damage with other apartments on the second floor receiving minor smoke damage.

According to Aberdeen Fire, the building was red-tagged which means that no part of it can be occupied and a total of 9 residents are displaced from the fire.

Staff from Coastal Community Action Program arrived on scene to assist with the displaced residents as well as the Red Cross.

Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and Fire District 2 assisted Aberdeen in their response.

Aberdeen Fire says the investigation determined that the fire started due to a briefly unattended pan of cooking oil on the stove, and the initial damage estimates are $50,000.

There were no injuries reported.

The Aberdeen Fire Department would like to remind everyone to never leave cooking unattended.