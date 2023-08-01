Final results on Historic Resources Survey in Hoquiam to be shared at public meeting

The results of a yearslong effort to document historic buildings in Hoquiam has finished phase three, and the public is invited to hear about the results.

The City of Hoquiam and Historic Preservation Commission contracted with Northwest Vernacular, Inc., to conduct a third phase in the reconnaissance-level historic property survey of the Karr’s Hill area.

The City received a grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to conduct this survey.

A reconnaissance-level survey documents properties that are 50 years old or older and only records information observable from the public right-of-way (building type, physical description, and architectural style).

Northwest Vernacular has completed the reconnaissance-level survey and is ready to share their findings at a public meeting on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 4:15pm at Hoquiam City Hall, 609 8th Street.

The public meeting will recap the specifics of a reconnaissance-level survey and share findings on the area’s development, Census data, associations with the area’s maritime heritage, and the potential eligibility of surveyed buildings.

Northwest Vernacular will talk about the differences between the different types of historic designations.

The public is invited to the meeting to learn more about the Karr’s Hill area and ask questions about historic property surveys and historic preservation activities in the city of Hoquiam.

Historic Preservation Public Meeting:

Wednesday, August 16, 2022

Hoquiam City Hall

609 8th Street, Hoquiam

4:15pm

If you have any questions about this process, please contact Angie Bieker, Community Development Technician at [email protected] or 360.538.3984.

Download Meeting Flyer