Final day of 37th FoodBall

Tonight at 5pm is the final weigh-in for the 37th annual FoodBall.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam students have been canvassing the area for the last 11 days gathering non-perishable food and money for local food banks, and today is the last day to donate and be counted toward a “winning” school.

Aberdeen has won for the last 2 years in the friendly competition, following a 6 year winning streak by Hoquiam.

Tonight at 5pm at the Grays Harbor PUD, the donations will be tallied and a winning school will be announced.

The competition started at our sister station KDUX in 1981 as a replacement for the Turkey Day football game between the schools and while it has modified over the years, the goal of providing food for local residents has remained.

In 2017 the schools combined for just over 1.4 million “pounds” of food.

2017 Totals

School Food Collected Money Collected Total Aberdeen 10,140 lbs. $76,155.23 771,692.30 lbs. Hoquiam 4,720 lbs. $64,351.45 648,234.50 lbs. Combined 1,419,926.80

Students have held a number of events over the last week-and-a-half; “taking over” restaurants, canvassing neighborhoods, standing outside local businesses, and running fundraisers to solicit donations of money or non-perishable food.

Feeding the hungry locally is the end goal of the friendly competition, and although food gathered is the final tally, money is the most sought after donation. Non-perishable food is counted per pound, although students are credited for 10 pounds of food for every dollar brought in.

The food collected will be distributed by Coastal Harvest into local food banks, with Aberdeen food going to Aberdeen locations, and the Hoquiam Food Bank receiving Grizzly donations.

Started at our sister station KDUX by Jill Bellis, the contest was started as a replacement for the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between the schools. The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Washington started in 1906 at their first meeting, and while the Turkey Day game ended in 1973, the annual game continues.

The final weigh-in will be held tonight at the Grays Harbor PUD at 5 pm.