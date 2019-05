Filing Week runs today through Friday, May 17

Montesano, WA – Filing week opens today throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific County.

Local voters can place their name on the ballot for a local elected office starting today and running through this week.

All Grays Harbor mayors, 44 city council positions, and over 100 other seats are open for new candidates, according to Grays Harbor County Auditor Joe MacLean.



Filing Week for the November General Election, and possibly the August Primary, will run through Friday, May 17 as eligible voters will be able to file to serve their community in public office.

In all, nearly 200 seats are open between Grays Harbor and Pacific County in various elections.

Since KXRO spoke to MacLean, an additional seat on the Wishkah School District Board of Directors was added, making the total number 128 for Grays Harbor, with 66 positions in Pacific County.

Residents will have the opportunity to file for Mayor in all 9 Grays Harbor cities, as well as in Long Beach for Pacific County.

City council seats in every Grays Harbor and Pacific County city also will be open.

Numerous other positions in area school, fire, hospital, water, and sewer districts are also open. Residents cannot file for multiple offices on the same election.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!

The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.

Grays Harbor 128 Offices Open Office (Term) Incumbent File With Filing Fee Port District Grays Harbor Commissioner 1

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan) Phil Papac Grays Harbor $76.20 Commissioner 2

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Tom Quigg Grays Harbor $76.20 Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 3

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Andrew (Drew) Hooper Grays Harbor $0.00 Hospital 1 Position 5

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Gary Thumser Grays Harbor $0.00 Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Chris Thomas Grays Harbor $0.00 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 2

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan) Michael Bruce Grays Harbor $0.00 Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Miles Logenbaugh Grays Harbor $0.00 Hospital 2 Position 1

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) David Quigg Grays Harbor $0.00 Hospital 2 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Melanie Leiann Sturgeon Grays Harbor $0.00 City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Erik Larson Grays Harbor $130.94 Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jim Cook Grays Harbor $47.22 Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kathi Prieto Grays Harbor $47.22 Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 6

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jeff Cook Grays Harbor $47.22 Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 8

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Margo M Shortt Grays Harbor $47.22 Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Pete Schave Grays Harbor $47.22 Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Dee Anne Shaw Grays Harbor $47.22 City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Frank Chestnut Grays Harbor $60.00 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kyle Pauley Grays Harbor $18.00 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Carl M Sperring Grays Harbor $18.00 Council Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jim Ancich Grays Harbor $18.00 City of Elma Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jim Sorensen Grays Harbor $60.00 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Charles Butterfield Grays Harbor $30.00 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jim Taylor Grays Harbor $30.00 City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jasmine Dickhoff Grays Harbor $100.80 Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Dave Wilson Sr Grays Harbor $30.00 Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Steven Puvogel Grays Harbor $30.00 Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Shannon Patterson Grays Harbor $30.00 Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 8

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Benjamin R. Winkelman Grays Harbor $30.00 Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Brenda J Carlstrom Grays Harbor $30.00 Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 11

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan) David Hinchen Grays Harbor $30.00 Position 12

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Mary Stinchfield Grays Harbor $31.20 City of McCleary Grays Harbor Mayor

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Brenda Orffer Grays Harbor $36.00 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Dustin Richey Grays Harbor $12.00 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Brycen Huff Grays Harbor $12.00 City of Montesano Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Vini Samuel Grays Harbor $66.00 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Dave Skaramuca Grays Harbor $24.00 Position 5

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan) Megan Valentine Grays Harbor $24.00 Position 7

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Dan Wood Grays Harbor $24.00 City of Oakville Grays Harbor Mayor

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Anthony Smith Grays Harbor $14.25 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Julie Zehe Grays Harbor $10.00 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Traci D. Fallow Grays Harbor $10.00 Position 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Grays Harbor $10.00 City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Crystal Dingler Grays Harbor $120.00 Position 2

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan) Kathryn Sprigg Grays Harbor $42.00 Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Lisa Griebel Grays Harbor $42.00 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jon Martin Grays Harbor $42.00 Position 6

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Bob Peterson Grays Harbor $42.00 Position 7

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Eric Noble Grays Harbor $42.00 City of Westport Grays Harbor Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Rob Bearden Grays Harbor $112.33 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Robert N. Parnell Grays Harbor $56.96 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Brandi Holmes Grays Harbor $56.96 Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor School 5 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jennifer Durney Grays Harbor $0.00 School 5 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Erin Farrer Grays Harbor $0.00 School 5 Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jeff Nelson Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor School 28 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Don Oliver Grays Harbor $0.00 School 28 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Hoki Moir Grays Harbor $0.00 School 28 Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kathy Eddy Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jeff Wilson Grays Harbor $0.00 School 64 Director District 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Jane Harnagy Grays Harbor $0.00 School 64 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jessica Holt Grays Harbor $0.00 School 64 Director District 5

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Catherine Wright Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason School 65 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Rebecca Scott Grays Harbor $0.00 School 65 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Teneille Carpenter Grays Harbor $0.00 School 65 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Nicole Skeem Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Doug Streeter Grays Harbor $0.00 School 66 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Tiffany Schweppe Grays Harbor $0.00 School 66 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kelly Vance Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Justin Cristelli Grays Harbor $0.00 School 68 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Rob Jhanson Grays Harbor $0.00 School 68 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Bethany Whipple-Boling Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor School 77 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Tyson Johnston Grays Harbor $0.00 School 77 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Merian C Juneau Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jon Neeland Grays Harbor $0.00 School 97 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) David Hughes Grays Harbor $0.00 School 97 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Brenda Sansom Grays Harbor $0.00 School 97 Director District 5 (At Large)

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Judy Lines Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor School 99 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Tina Miles Grays Harbor $0.00 School 99 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Lisa Roberts Grays Harbor $0.00 School 99 Director District 5 (at large)

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Judi Lohr Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor School 104 Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kimberly Russell Grays Harbor $0.00 School 104 Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Vacant Grays Harbor $0.00 School 104 Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jason Olsen Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Bruce Daniels Grays Harbor $0.00 School 117 Director District 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Jeanne Ward Grays Harbor $0.00 School 117 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Duane Olson Grays Harbor $0.00 School 117 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Daniel Perron Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Greg Miller Grays Harbor $0.00 School 172 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Duane W. Pegg Grays Harbor $0.00 School 172 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Deborah Carter-Bowhay Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) James Banas Pacific $0.00 Director Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Robin Gumaelius Pacific $0.00 Director Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Bethany Mizushima Pacific $0.00 Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director District No. 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Jennifer House Mason $0.00 School Board Director District No. 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Cynthia Brehmeyer Mason $0.00 School Board Director Position No. 1

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Mike Bateman Mason $0.00 School Board Director Position No. 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Patti J. McLean Mason $0.00 Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis School 400 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Joe Reed Grays Harbor $0.00 School 400 Director District 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) John Shortman Jr Grays Harbor $0.00 School 400 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Tamra Ruymann Grays Harbor $0.00 Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Grant Rodeheaver Thurston $0.00 School Board Director, District No. 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Ben Elkins Thurston $0.00 School Board Director, District No. 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Connie Smejkal Thurston $0.00 Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) David D Edwards Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 2 Grays Harbor Fire 2 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Paul Dean Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 3 Grays Harbor Fire 3 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Thomas Bearden Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 4 Grays Harbor Fire 4 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Kenneth W. Carlyle Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 5 Grays Harbor Fire 5 Position 3

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan) Tyrone Green Grays Harbor $12.48 Fire District 6 Grays Harbor Fire 6 Position 3

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Tim Spradlin Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire 6 Position 5

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Steve Enquist Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire 7 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Charles Nation Grays Harbor $21.60 Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Mark Baxter Grays Harbor $10.00 Fire 8 Position 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Edward Gibbs IV Grays Harbor $10.00 Fire District 10 Grays Harbor Fire 10 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Michael Pauley Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 11 Grays Harbor Fire 11 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Betty Singer Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 12 Grays Harbor Fire 12 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Peter B McMillin Grays Harbor $0.00 FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason Fire Commissioner Position No. 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) John Pais Mason $0.00 Fire Commissioner Position No. 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Amber Stamper Mason $0.00 Fire District 14 Grays Harbor Fire 14 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Alfred Schroeder Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Postion 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Jessica Nelson Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 16 Grays Harbor Fire 16 Position 3

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Greg Mills Grays Harbor $0.00 Fire District 17 Grays Harbor Fire 17 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Bruce Brown Grays Harbor $0.00 Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Mike Reichenberger Grays Harbor $0.00 Parks Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Julie Smith Grays Harbor $0.00 Parks Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kevin Goodrich Grays Harbor $0.00 Cemetery District 1 Grays Harbor Commissioner 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Bruce Lutz Grays Harbor $10.00 Water District 1 Grays Harbor Water 1 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Jerry Arnold Grays Harbor $0.00 Water District 2 Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Joe Burich Grays Harbor $0.00 Water District 8 Grays Harbor Water 8 Position 3

(6-year term, Nonpartisan) Floyd (Dave) Davis Grays Harbor $0.00