Filing Week May 17-21

|District
|Lead County
|County
|Office
|Term
|Incumbent
|Filing Fee
|County
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Prosecutor
|4-year Short & Full term, Partisan
|Norma Tillotson
|$1,409.40
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Stan Pinnick
|$76.20
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 2
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Louie Figueroa
|$0.00
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 4
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Brent Meldrum
|$0.00
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 4
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Andrew Bickar
|$0.00
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 5
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Becky Walsh
|$0.00
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 1 Position 1
|0-year term, Nonpartisan
|Melvin Taylor
|$47.22
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 1 Position 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tawni Andrews
|$49.61
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 2 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|John J. Maki
|$46.74
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 3 Position 5
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Elizabeth (Liz)
|$46.74
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 4 Position 7
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Margo Shortt
|$46.74
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 5 Position 10
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Alan Richrod
|$46.74
|City of Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 6 Position 11
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Frank Gordon
|$46.74
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Debra Moran
|$18.00
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 5
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|
|$18.00
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Pat Miller
|$42.00
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|David Blackett
|$42.00
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tom Boling
|$42.00
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 1 Position 1
|2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan
|John Pellegrini
|$30.00
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 1 Position 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Paul McMillan
|$31.20
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 2 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jim George
|$31.20
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 3 Position 6
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Bill Nelson
|$31.20
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 4 Position 7
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Greg Grun
|$31.20
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 5 Position 10
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Denise Anderson
|$31.20
|City of Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Ward 6 Position 12
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Elizabeth Reid
|$31.20
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Brenda Orffer
|$36.00
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jaron Heller
|$12.00
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 4
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Christopher Miller
|$12.00
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Joy Iversen
|$12.00
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Clint Bryson
|$24.00
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Ian Cope
|$24.00
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Kim Cristobal
|$24.00
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 6
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tyler Trimble
|$24.00
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 5
|4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Lisa Scitt
|$42.00
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Susan Conniry
|$42.00
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 7
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Eric Noble
|$42.00
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Melissa Huerta
|$58.57
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Louis Summers
|$58.57
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Council Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tom Aronson
|$58.57
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|William Dyer
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Sandra F. Bielski
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Chris Eide
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Christie Goodenough
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jeff Wilson
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Linda R Poplin
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jane C Harnagy
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Catherine Wright
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Sarah Kinney
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Mark D Duncan
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Moraya Wilson
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Chris Thomas
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jody Thompson
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jamie M. Bailey
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Teresa Boling
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Kathleen Law
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tony M Kramer
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Gina James
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|David Christiansen
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 4
|2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan
|
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 5 (At Large)
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jody Lines
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 99 – Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Wayne Cotton
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 99 – Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Dave Palmer
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 3
|2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan
|Patrisha Werdahl
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Shawna Williams
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Terri Carl
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tiffany Dhooghe
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Loretta Conway
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Scott Jones
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Position 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Hillary Bearden
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 200 – North River
|Pacific
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Robert Sholes
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 200 – North River
|Pacific
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Carolyn Lande
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 200 – North River
|Pacific
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 4
|2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan
|Julie Miles
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 200 – North River
|Pacific
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Bethany Mizushima
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 311 – Mary M Knight
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director District No. 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Shawn Donnelly
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 311 – Mary M Knight
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director Position No. 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Michael Bateman
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jennifer Tushka
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 4
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|John Shortman Jr
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 401 – Rochester
|Thurston
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Michael Langer
|$0.00
|Sch Dist 401 – Rochester
|Thurston
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|John Mortenson
|$0.00
|SBRFA Commissioner District No. 2
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner District 2
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|
|
|SBRFA Commissioner District No. 3
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner District 3
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|
|
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Larry Hamilton
|$0.00
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 1
|2-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan
|
|$0.00
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Mike Hubbard
|$0.00
|Fire District 11
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 11 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Charles Wallace
|$0.00
|Fire District 12
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 12 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Andrew Pittman
|$0.00
|Fire District 4
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 4 Position 3
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Charles (Chuck) McDonnell
|$0.00
|Fire District 5
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 5 Position 2
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jim Crisp
|$12.48
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 1
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Vacant
|$0.00
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 2
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Lois Wells
|$0.00
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 4
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Chris McMullen
|$0.00
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Edward Gibbs IV
|$10.00
|Fire District 14
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 14 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Michael Clingen
|$0.00
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Position 3
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Gerald Mertl
|$0.00
|Fire District 16
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 16 Position 1
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jodi J. Hartle
|$0.00
|Fire District 16
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 16 Position 2
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Caroline Perry
|$0.00
|Fire District 16
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 16 Position 3
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Greg Mills
|$0.00
|Fire District 17
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 17 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Teena Butterfield
|$0.00
|Fire Protection Dist 12
|Mason
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Brian Jutson
|$0.00
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 1
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jim White
|$0.00
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 2
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Mike Reichenberger
|$0.00
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 3
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Julie Smith
|$0.00
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 5
|4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Tanya Lana
|$0.00
|Cemetery District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 1
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|David Lutz
|$10.00
|Cemetery District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 2
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Bruce Lutz
|$10.00
|Cemetery District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|David Hughes
|$10.00
|Water District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Water 1 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Linda McLellan
|$0.00
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 3
|6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan
|Jim Redding
|$0.00
|Water District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Water 8 Position 2
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Brett Beasley
|$0.00
|Water District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Grays Harbor
|Water 8 Position 3
|6-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan
|Ernest Fishel
|$0.00