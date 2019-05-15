Filing Week: Day 2
By KXRO News
|
May 15, 2019 @ 6:07 AM

Montesano, WA – On the 2nd day of Filing Week locally, nearly 50 candidates stepped forward and put their name in for public office.

33 people in Grays Harbor were added on Tuesday, with 15 voters filing in Pacific County.

A number of local races will now have multiple names on the ballot for voters, while many other seats received their first filings.

In Mayor races, The City of Ocean Shores has become a 3 person race with Dan Marlowe placing his name on the ballot along with Carlos Roldan and Mayor Crystal Dingler. This race is now scheduled to join the Aberdeen mayoral race and appear on the August Primary. An Ocean Shores City Council seat is also set for an August election, with 3 people filing 4 times for the seat currently held by Lisa Griebel. Richard Wills, Lorraine Hardin, and 2 filings by John Schroeder are all on the official candidate list. Schroeder filed twice within 3 minutes of each other. He would only appear once on the ballot once it is adjusted.

In other Mayor races, Steve Davis has filed against Kyle Pauley for Cosmopolis Mayor, while Brenda Orffer filed to retain her seat as McCleary Mayor.

For a seat as a Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 Commissioner, Lyunn Csernotta and Al Smith have both filed for the seat currnely held by Miles Longenbaugh. Longenbaugh has served as a Commissioner since the inception of the public hospital district in 2014.

In Pacific County, the South Bend School District has challengers in each of their open seats, while Raymond resident Michael Turner filed for a 1-year unexpired term helf by Judge Donald Richter. On Tuesday, Richter filed as well.

Filing Week runs until 4pm on Friday, May 17.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

File Here Monday, May 13 at 9am to Friday, May 17 at 4pm

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!

The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.

So you want to be an elected official…

Practical information for people running for office in Washington’s cities and towns

 

Grays Harbor
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
69 Offices with Candidates Filed 80 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Phil Papac 840 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563		 pdpapac@comcast.net 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM
Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Tom Quigg 1114 N Broadway St
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 580-0210
tomquiggforport@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Andrew (Drew) Hooper 2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101
Olympia WA 98502		 (360) 581-3754
Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com		 5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM
Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Gary Thumser
223 W Oak St
McCleary WA 98557
 5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Chris Thomas 544 West Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563		 (360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com		 5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Lynn Csernotta PO Box 331
Pacific Beach WA 98571		 (949) 637-6741
lcsernotta@yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM
Al Smith 25 Johnson Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 580-7724
penorganics@comcast.net		 5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM
Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
David T Quigg 115 E 10th St
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 591-2329
dtquigg@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM
City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Pete Schave 1407 Pacific Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 581-0041
pschave@msn.com		 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM
Erik Larson 609 N L St
Aberdeen WA 98520		 erik.p.larson@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM
Tawni Andrews 1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Nathan Kennedy PO Box 602
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 268-8198
nathan4council@wakennedys.us		 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dee Anne Shaw 819 Hillcrest
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 580-7975
deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM
City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kyle Pauley PO Box 792
Cosmopolis WA 98537		 (360) 580-8897
kyleforcosi@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
Steve Davis P.O. Box 402
Cosmopolis WA 98537		 (360) 555-1212
davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Stana Cummings PO Box 573
Cosmopolis WA 98537		 (360) 581-8373
stana.cummings@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim Sorensen PO Box 1113
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 743-1994
jamessorensen@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Charles Butterfield Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 482-2486
cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Josh Collette PO Box 385
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 704-0283
jjcollette88@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM
City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ben Winkelman 315 Prospect Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550		 winkelman2@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM
Jasmine Dickhoff 920 Dion Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 581-9974
jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steven J Puvogel 212 4th St
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 268-3036
steven@puvogel.net		 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brenda Carlstrom 422 Monroe Street
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 310-3330
bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Dave Hinchen 520 28th Street
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 590-1136
dhinchen@quinault.org		 5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brenda Orffer 201 E Hemlock Street
McCleary WA 98557		 (206) 920-0620
brendaorffer@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557		 (360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Vini Elizabeth Samuel PO Box 349
Montesano WA 98563		 (360) 249-0720
vini4mayor@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Brooke Chapman-Hoiness 1417 E BEACON AVE
MONTESANO WA 98563		 (360) 591-4849
PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM		 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dan Wood 535 S Westend Pl
Montesano WA 98563		 dan@wastatedairy.com 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Angelo M Cilluffo PO Box 705
Oakville WA 98568		 (360) 500-3056
angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Thomas Sims PO Box 118
Oakville WA 98568		 (360) 273-6534
Thomas2522@live.com		 5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Traci D. Fallow P.O. Box 226
Oakville WA 98568		 (909) 953-9099
tdfallow@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Dan Martin PO Box 461
Oakville WA 98568		 (360) 870-2080
danmartin4oakville@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (360) 289-0472
osmayor2020@outlook.com		 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM
Crystal Dingler PO BOX 1843
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (360) 289-1211
cldingler@att.net		 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM
Dan Marlowe PO Box 205
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (206) 359-1223
DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM		 5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Kathryn L. Sprigg 1480 Storm King Ave SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (206) 375-9194
dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Richard Wills 899 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (360) 370-5040
rwills4shores@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM
Lorraine Hardin PO Box 983
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (253) 335-9714
lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 8:00:00 PM
John Schroeder 1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com		 5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM
John Schroeder 1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com		 5/14/2019 7:50:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jon Martin 577 KAHKWO CT SE
OCEAN SHORES WA 98569		 (360) 580-0272
jonmartin@fastmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Anderson PO Box1284
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (206) 354-3290
chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM
Bob Peterson PO Box 1953
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (206) 719-7380
Thriver1@msn.com		 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rob Bearden PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 581-0277
captrobb1@msn.com		 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert N. Parnell PO Box 1563
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 268-6101
rnparnell@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rose Jensen 606 S BROADWAY ST
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 268-7595
jensenrose59@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Durney 1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com		 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM
School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica Jurasin 128 Tolomei Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 581-6708
jessica.jurasin@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor
School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Don Oliver 625 Washington Ct
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 593-0302
don.j.oliver@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM
School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Hoki Moir 402 Broadway Avenue
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 533-5479
ahnmoir@cs.com		 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor
School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jessica J Holt 469 Canal Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569		 (360) 743-1419
jholt@northbeachschools.org		 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM
Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor
School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Doug Streeter 1320
Montesano WA 98563		 (360) 249-2805
montecfo@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM
School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tiffany Schweppe 102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563		 (360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com		 5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM
School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kelly Vance PO Box 788
Montesano WA 98563		 (360) 580-5798
kvance@monteschools.org		 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Justin A. Cristelli PO Box 1242
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 470-8649
Cristellij@yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM
Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor
School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jody Lines 14 2nd St
Humptulips WA 98552		 (360) 288-2365
LINES31@MSN.COM		 5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM
Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor
School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bruce Daniels 4204 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 500-9548
bdaniels56@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM
School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jeanne Ward 49 Leonard Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550		 (360) 589-4445
wardjlynne@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM
School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Daniel J. Perron 4816 WISHKAH RD.
ABERDEEN WA 98520		 (360) 581-3323
DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG		 5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Greg Miller PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Duane W Pegg PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547		 (360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Deborah Carter-Bowhay 819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net		 5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason
School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bryan Walsworth 7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 490-1645
bryan.wals@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM
School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Cynthia Brehmeyer 3540 W Deckerville Rd
Elma WA 98541		 (380) 280-6906
brehcyndy51@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM
School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Jutson PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560		 (360) 259-0955
creeksidegoats@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM
Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Grant Rodeheaver 10909 188th Ave SW
Rochester WA 98579		 (360) 280-4733
grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
David D. Edwards 1555 S Bank Rd
Oakville WA 98568		 (360) 273-7313
davidedwards47@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM
Fire District 3 Grays Harbor
Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Thomas Bearden PO Box 1441
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 268-3959
trbearden@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM
Fire District 5 Grays Harbor
Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dave Hauge 98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 470-0887
sandrail97@hotmail.com		 5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Collum PO Box 35
Moclips WA 98562		 (360) 276-8135
chiefdist8@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM
Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Edward Gibbs IV PO Box 201
Moclips WA 98562		 (253) 278-2948
gibbsedward24@yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Michael Pauley 4668 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 532-3867
mcpauley@msn.com		 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM
Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Bob Anderson 5116 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 537-8870
rwa9871@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM
FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason
Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
John Pais 100 W Buck Prairie Rd
Elma WA 98541		 (360) 427-5105
Paisjm@Yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM
Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brian Jutson PO Box 269
Matlock WA 98560		 (360) 981-5461
49ranchhand@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM
Fire District 14 Grays Harbor
Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Alfred R. Schroeder 8 Market Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520		 (360) 648-2366
ME@ME.COM		 5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537		 (360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com		 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Water District 1 Grays Harbor
Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jerry Arnold PO Box 775
Grayland WA 98547		 (206) 300-6944
oldarno@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Joe Burich
321 Deer Park Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
 5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM

 

Pacific County
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
34 Offices with Candidates Filed 40 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 3-year unexpired term
Anne Cruser 1345 China Garden Road
Kalama WA 98625		 (360) 442-3322
anne.cruser7@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
Pacific, Wahkiakum Superior Court Pacific, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term
Michael S. Turner 835 Ballentine St
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 942-8183
turnerlaw.mike@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
Donald J. Richter PO Box 1334
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 214-1298
djrichterar@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 9:25:00 AM
Port Of Ilwaco Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Al”Butch”Smith po box 268
Ilwaco WA 98624		 (360) 642-3333
coho@willapabay.org		 5/13/2019 5:39:00 PM
Port Of Willapa Harbor Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Todd P. Stephens PO Box 1062
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 942-9696
countytodd@willapabay.org		 5/14/2019 2:36:00 PM
City of Long Beach Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jerry Phillips PO Box 99
Long Beach WA 98631		 (360) 977-8491
nwfia9@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:10:00 AM
City Of Raymond Pacific
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Colby Rogers 1000 Harrison St.
Raymond WA 98577		 (253) 332-1650
colby_rogers@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 12:58:00 PM
City Council Member 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ian Farrell 812 Fowler St.
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 580-3959
ianfarrell@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 12:13:00 PM
City Of South Bend Pacific
City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Daryle Buchanan PO Box 129
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 875-5159
daryle000@centurytel.net		 5/13/2019 9:25:00 AM
Wyatt Kuiken PO Box 442
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 942-8582
kuikenwyatt@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 12:16:00 PM
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Darren Manlow PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 942-7595
manlow@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 9:57:00 AM
School District #101 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Anna Taft PO Box 848
Ocean Park WA 98640		 (360) 783-2424
taft815@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:24:00 AM
School District #116 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jim Olsen 735 Smith Creek Road
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 942-9275
bigjimmyo@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM
School District #118 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dave Eastham po box 970, 7 giles lane
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 942-7556
dave.eastham@southbend-wa.gov		 5/13/2019 9:45:00 AM
Carolanne Watness POBOX 262
Bay Center WA 98527		 (206) 954-1141
cawatness@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:23:00 AM
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Steve Rogers PO Box 1120
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 942-7990
sdrogers@willapabay.org		 5/13/2019 9:46:00 AM
Wendy J. Manlow PO Box 767
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 942-9477
wmanlow@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 12:26:00 PM
Director Pos At Large 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Todd Strozyk PO Box 775
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 942-7914
toddstrozyk@comcast.net		 5/13/2019 9:05:00 AM
Rhonda Johnson Po Box 615
South Bend WA 98586		 (509) 881-0201
dnr919@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:04:00 PM
School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chuck Hendrickson 67 Hungry Hwy
Naselle WA 98638		 (360) 484-3302
chndrksn@wwest.net		 5/13/2019 9:52:00 AM
School District #160 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Andy Portmann 2012 sr 6
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 934-5578
portmanndairy@reachone.com		 5/13/2019 2:24:00 PM
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Alyssa Rowlett 1518 Krause Rd
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 463-8117
alyssa_rochelle@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM
Director Position 4 At Large 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year term
Pat Matlock PO Box 224
Menlo WA 98561		 (360) 942-2484
deputydog19@hotmail.com		 5/14/2019 11:42:00 AM
School District #172 Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Greg Miller PO Box 184
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 268-1237
gamiller88@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM
School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Duane W Pegg PO Box 493,
Grayland WA 98547		 (360) 268-6225
duane.pegg@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM
School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Deborah Carter-Bowhay 819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302
Westport WA 98595		 (360) 500-9411
trinkets05@comcast.net		 5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM
School District #301 Lewis, Pacific
Director Dist 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Joseph Wooster PO Box 3
Pe Ell WA 98572		 (360) 942-8979
joewoo89@hotmail.com		 5/14/2019 10:27:00 AM
Director Pos 5 At-Large Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Mara McGrath PO Box 224
Pe Ell WA 98572		 (360) 355-6134
mcgrath.mara@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 9:03:00 AM
Fire District #1 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dennis A Long PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640		 (360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com		 5/13/2019 9:07:00 AM
Fire District #2 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Leslie Colvin 719 SR 101, PO Box 233
Chinook WA 98614		 (360) 777-8880
lescolvin1@gmail.com		 5/13/2019 2:19:00 PM
Fire District #3 Pacific
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tyson Wetterauer 5501 School St
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 208-6850
Tyw5573@yahoo.com		 5/14/2019 11:27:00 AM
Fire District #4 Pacific
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Clifford Kilponen 9 Cougar Park Ln
Naselle WA 98638		 (360) 484-7758
cliff@wwest.net		 5/14/2019 8:31:00 AM
Fire District #5 Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Frank Porembski PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590		 (360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net		 5/14/2019 1:00:00 PM
Fire District #15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane
Cosmopolis WA 98537		 (360) 842-4578
djhnelson@me.com		 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Pacific
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Dave Vetter 129 Camp One Rd
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 942-4550
dvetter@raymondk12.org		 5/13/2019 8:17:00 AM
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Michael S Lignoski 2400 Fowler RD
Raymond WA 98577		 (360) 942-3729
pmlignoski@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 11:01:00 AM
Toni M Williams PO Box 1016
South Bend WA 98586		 (360) 208-4684
bunnyandtoni98586@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 1:05:00 PM
Hospital District 3 Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Sandra Stonebreaker PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640		 (360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org		 5/13/2019 10:20:00 AM
Commissioner District 4 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Ariel Smith PO Box 151
Seaview WA 98644		 (360) 244-0441
ariel_barker@hotmail.com		 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM
Water District C Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jacob Moore PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614		 (360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com		 5/14/2019 8:15:00 AM
