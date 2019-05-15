Filing Week: Day 2

Montesano, WA – On the 2nd day of Filing Week locally, nearly 50 candidates stepped forward and put their name in for public office.

33 people in Grays Harbor were added on Tuesday, with 15 voters filing in Pacific County.

A number of local races will now have multiple names on the ballot for voters, while many other seats received their first filings.

In Mayor races, The City of Ocean Shores has become a 3 person race with Dan Marlowe placing his name on the ballot along with Carlos Roldan and Mayor Crystal Dingler. This race is now scheduled to join the Aberdeen mayoral race and appear on the August Primary. An Ocean Shores City Council seat is also set for an August election, with 3 people filing 4 times for the seat currently held by Lisa Griebel. Richard Wills, Lorraine Hardin, and 2 filings by John Schroeder are all on the official candidate list. Schroeder filed twice within 3 minutes of each other. He would only appear once on the ballot once it is adjusted.

In other Mayor races, Steve Davis has filed against Kyle Pauley for Cosmopolis Mayor, while Brenda Orffer filed to retain her seat as McCleary Mayor.

For a seat as a Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 Commissioner, Lyunn Csernotta and Al Smith have both filed for the seat currnely held by Miles Longenbaugh. Longenbaugh has served as a Commissioner since the inception of the public hospital district in 2014.

In Pacific County, the South Bend School District has challengers in each of their open seats, while Raymond resident Michael Turner filed for a 1-year unexpired term helf by Judge Donald Richter. On Tuesday, Richter filed as well.

Filing Week runs until 4pm on Friday, May 17.

Filing fees are required for a number of offices, equaling 1% of the annual salaries.

The vast majority of offices are for full terms, while many positions are for unexpired or short and full terms. This includes the Port of Grays Harbor seats left open following the retirement of Chuck Caldwell and the passing of Jack Thompson.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s website has more information on what it takes to file for office, and what it means when you do; https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/graysharbor/en/olf/Pages/OnlineCandidateFilingStart.aspx

Congratulations on your decision to run for public office!

The Association of Washington Cities, who represent and work for local cities, has prepared a booklet with information for those considering filing for office, going over the basic duties and obligations of elected officials.

Grays Harbor Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates Export To Excel

69 Offices with Candidates Filed 80 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date Port District Grays Harbor Commissioner 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Phil Papac 840 England Ave

Montesano WA 98563 pdpapac@comcast.net 5/13/2019 11:24:00 AM Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Tom Quigg 1114 N Broadway St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-0210

tomquiggforport@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:26:00 AM Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Andrew (Drew) Hooper 2116 Caton Way SW, Suite 101

Olympia WA 98502 (360) 581-3754

Drew.dani.david.dae@outlook.com 5/14/2019 11:13:00 AM Hospital 1 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Gary Thumser 223 W Oak St

McCleary WA 98557 5/13/2019 10:41:00 AM Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Chris Thomas 544 West Broadway Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-6879

christhomas@olynet.com 5/14/2019 1:45:00 PM Hospital 2 Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Lynn Csernotta PO Box 331

Pacific Beach WA 98571 (949) 637-6741

lcsernotta@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:05:00 AM Al Smith 25 Johnson Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-7724

penorganics@comcast.net 5/14/2019 2:46:00 PM Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term David T Quigg 115 E 10th St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-2329

dtquigg@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:36:00 AM City of Aberdeen Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Pete Schave 1407 Pacific Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-0041

pschave@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:56:00 AM Erik Larson 609 N L St

Aberdeen WA 98520 erik.p.larson@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:01:00 AM Tawni Andrews 1014 Fordney Street

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-9605

tawniandrews@comcast.net 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Nathan Kennedy PO Box 602

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 268-8198

nathan4council@wakennedys.us 5/13/2019 9:37:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dee Anne Shaw 819 Hillcrest

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-7975

deeanne.aberdeen@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:38:00 AM City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kyle Pauley PO Box 792

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 580-8897

kyleforcosi@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:12:00 AM Steve Davis P.O. Box 402

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 555-1212

davisforcosmopolis@gmail.com 5/14/2019 4:00:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Stana Cummings PO Box 573

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 581-8373

stana.cummings@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:35:00 AM City of Elma Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jim Sorensen PO Box 1113

Elma WA 98541 (360) 743-1994

jamessorensen@comcast.net 5/13/2019 12:17:00 PM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Charles Butterfield Po Box 450 – 602 W Eaton

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-2486

cbutterfield_elma@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:59:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Josh Collette PO Box 385

Elma WA 98541 (360) 704-0283

jjcollette88@gmail.com 5/13/2019 12:21:00 PM City of Hoquiam Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ben Winkelman 315 Prospect Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550 winkelman2@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:55:00 AM Jasmine Dickhoff 920 Dion Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 581-9974

jdickhoffformayor@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 3:43:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Steven J Puvogel 212 4th St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 268-3036

steven@puvogel.net 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brenda Carlstrom 422 Monroe Street

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 310-3330

bjcarlstrom53@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 1:04:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Dave Hinchen 520 28th Street

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 590-1136

dhinchen@quinault.org 5/14/2019 9:32:00 AM City of McCleary Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Brenda Orffer 201 E Hemlock Street

McCleary WA 98557 (206) 920-0620

brendaorffer@gmail.com 5/14/2019 8:29:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-3484

brycenhuff22@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 12:03:00 PM City of Montesano Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Vini Elizabeth Samuel PO Box 349

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-0720

vini4mayor@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:59:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Brooke Chapman-Hoiness 1417 E BEACON AVE

MONTESANO WA 98563 (360) 591-4849

PUBMONTE@GMAIL.COM 5/13/2019 3:11:00 PM Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dan Wood 535 S Westend Pl

Montesano WA 98563 dan@wastatedairy.com 5/13/2019 9:58:00 AM City of Oakville Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Angelo M Cilluffo PO Box 705

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 500-3056

angelomcilluffo@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:13:00 AM Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Thomas Sims PO Box 118

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-6534

Thomas2522@live.com 5/13/2019 9:00:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Traci D. Fallow P.O. Box 226

Oakville WA 98568 (909) 953-9099

tdfallow@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Dan Martin PO Box 461

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 870-2080

danmartin4oakville@gmail.com 5/14/2019 7:27:00 AM City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-0472

osmayor2020@outlook.com 5/13/2019 10:36:00 AM Crystal Dingler PO BOX 1843

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-1211

cldingler@att.net 5/13/2019 12:38:00 PM Dan Marlowe PO Box 205

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 359-1223

DAN.MARLOWE@LIVE.COM 5/14/2019 2:06:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Kathryn L. Sprigg 1480 Storm King Ave SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 375-9194

dr.kate.sprigg@gmail.com 5/13/2019 3:10:00 PM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Richard Wills 899 Duck Lake Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 370-5040

rwills4shores@gmail.com 5/13/2019 4:55:00 PM Lorraine Hardin PO Box 983

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (253) 335-9714

lorraineforcouncil@gmail.com 5/13/2019 8:00:00 PM John Schroeder 1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 612-2700

schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com 5/14/2019 7:47:00 AM John Schroeder 1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 612-2700

schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com 5/14/2019 7:50:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jon Martin 577 KAHKWO CT SE

OCEAN SHORES WA 98569 (360) 580-0272

jonmartin@fastmail.com 5/13/2019 10:18:00 AM Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Chuck Anderson PO Box1284

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 354-3290

chuckforcitycouncil2019@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:30:00 AM Bob Peterson PO Box 1953

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 719-7380

Thriver1@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM City of Westport Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rob Bearden PO Box 584

Westport WA 98595 (360) 581-0277

captrobb1@msn.com 5/13/2019 10:02:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert N. Parnell PO Box 1563

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-6101

rnparnell@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:31:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rose Jensen 606 S BROADWAY ST

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-7595

jensenrose59@gmail.com 5/14/2019 12:38:00 PM Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jennifer Durney 1724 Graves Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-6054

jenn@durney.com 5/13/2019 10:10:00 AM School 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jessica Jurasin 128 Tolomei Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-6708

jessica.jurasin@gmail.com 5/13/2019 1:47:00 PM Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor School 28 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Don Oliver 625 Washington Ct

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 593-0302

don.j.oliver@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:46:00 PM School 28 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Hoki Moir 402 Broadway Avenue

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-5479

ahnmoir@cs.com 5/13/2019 9:48:00 AM Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jessica J Holt 469 Canal Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 743-1419

jholt@northbeachschools.org 5/13/2019 12:08:00 PM Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Doug Streeter 1320

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-2805

montecfo@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:06:00 AM School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tiffany Schweppe 102 Monte Brady Rd

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-3613

tiffanyschweppe@me.com 5/14/2019 10:19:00 AM School 66 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kelly Vance PO Box 788

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-5798

kvance@monteschools.org 5/13/2019 12:46:00 PM Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Justin A. Cristelli PO Box 1242

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-8649

Cristellij@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 9:33:00 AM Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 5 (At Large) Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jody Lines 14 2nd St

Humptulips WA 98552 (360) 288-2365

LINES31@MSN.COM 5/14/2019 1:40:00 PM Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bruce Daniels 4204 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 500-9548

bdaniels56@gmail.com 5/14/2019 2:29:00 PM School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jeanne Ward 49 Leonard Rd

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-4445

wardjlynne@gmail.com 5/13/2019 11:33:00 PM School 117 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Daniel J. Perron 4816 WISHKAH RD.

ABERDEEN WA 98520 (360) 581-3323

DPERRON@WISHKAH.ORG 5/14/2019 1:25:00 PM Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Greg Miller PO Box 184

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-1237

gamiller88@hotmail.com 5/13/2019 10:21:00 PM School 172 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Duane W Pegg PO Box 493,

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 268-6225

duane.pegg@gmail.com 5/14/2019 6:21:00 AM School 172 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Deborah Carter-Bowhay 819 E. Elizabeth Ave, PO Box 2302

Westport WA 98595 (360) 500-9411

trinkets05@comcast.net 5/14/2019 10:49:00 AM Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bryan Walsworth 7803 W. Matlock Brady Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 490-1645

bryan.wals@gmail.com 5/14/2019 9:45:00 AM School Board Director District No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Cynthia Brehmeyer 3540 W Deckerville Rd

Elma WA 98541 (380) 280-6906

brehcyndy51@gmail.com 5/14/2019 1:33:00 PM School Board Director Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jennifer Jutson PO Box 269

Matlock WA 98560 (360) 259-0955

creeksidegoats@gmail.com 5/14/2019 10:30:00 AM Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Grant Rodeheaver 10909 188th Ave SW

Rochester WA 98579 (360) 280-4733

grant.rodeheaver@gmail.com 5/13/2019 1:00:00 PM Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term David D. Edwards 1555 S Bank Rd

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-7313

davidedwards47@gmail.com 5/13/2019 12:37:00 PM Fire District 3 Grays Harbor Fire 3 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Thomas Bearden PO Box 1441

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-3959

trbearden@comcast.net 5/13/2019 1:56:00 PM Fire District 5 Grays Harbor Fire 5 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Dave Hauge 98 Butler Mill Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-0887

sandrail97@hotmail.com 5/14/2019 11:02:00 AM Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term John Collum PO Box 35

Moclips WA 98562 (360) 276-8135

chiefdist8@gmail.com 5/13/2019 9:51:00 AM Fire 8 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Edward Gibbs IV PO Box 201

Moclips WA 98562 (253) 278-2948

gibbsedward24@yahoo.com 5/13/2019 8:58:00 PM Fire District 10 Grays Harbor Fire 10 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Michael Pauley 4668 Wishkah Road

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-3867

mcpauley@msn.com 5/13/2019 9:34:00 AM Fire 10 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Bob Anderson 5116 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 537-8870

rwa9871@gmail.com 5/13/2019 6:24:00 PM FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason Fire Commissioner Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term John Pais 100 W Buck Prairie Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 427-5105

Paisjm@Yahoo.com 5/13/2019 10:03:00 AM Fire Commissioner Position No. 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Brian Jutson PO Box 269

Matlock WA 98560 (360) 981-5461

49ranchhand@gmail.com 5/14/2019 10:22:00 AM Fire District 14 Grays Harbor Fire 14 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Alfred R. Schroeder 8 Market Ln

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 648-2366

ME@ME.COM 5/14/2019 12:00:00 PM Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Postion 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jessica M. Nelson 10 talley lane

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 842-4578

djhnelson@me.com 5/13/2019 9:47:00 AM Water District 1 Grays Harbor Water 1 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jerry Arnold PO Box 775

Grayland WA 98547 (206) 300-6944

oldarno@comcast.net 5/13/2019 4:10:00 PM Water District 2 Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Joe Burich 321 Deer Park Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520 5/13/2019 4:02:00 PM