Festival of Lights cancelled; Winterfest modifies events for 2020
While one local holiday event has been officially cancelled, another stated this week they plan to modify to meet restrictions.
The Montesano Chamber of Commerce announced that the Festival of Lights is officially cancelled for 2020.
The group states that they had hoped to modify the event and offer a “drive through parade experience” although the new restrictions have prevented that from happening.
They stated that their plan involved using a route that had no sidewalks to avoid gathering size restrictions, but over the past two weeks they were denied the use of portions of the route.
The chamber encouraged residents to continue other Festival of Lights traditions “in the safest way possible” and have holiday decorations up prior to the previously scheduled December 12th event date so that “everyone can still enjoy driving through Montesano to see the lights”.
While there will be no official events in Montesano, the Aberdeen Winterfest event is still planning to continue with some events.
“Christmas is not canceled in Aberdeen this year, in fact, The 5th annual downtown WinterFest is back!!“
In a release prior to the latest restrictions, Winterfest planning for 2020 includes a number of modified activities.
The City of Aberdeen and the committee are holding a Gingerbread House contest again, with limited supply kits available beginning November 17th for free.
Kits will be available at Southside Swansons, donated by Aberdeen Parks and Rec, as well as at Tinderbox Coffee Roasters, courtesy of the City of Aberdeen and the Holt Family.
More details available at https://winterfestaberdeen.com/gingerbread-house-competition.
In addition to that event, Winterfest will also include a Virtual Holiday Market online starting Black Friday, a virtual visit with Santa on December 5th at 10 am, and other events as restrictions allow.
Visit http://winterfestaberdeen.com for a full list of events and more details.