FEMA hosting open house on proposed North Shore Levee Project      

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is asking for public input under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) on the proposed North Shore Levee project in the cities of Hoquiam and Aberdeen.

The purpose of the project is to reduce flood damage in both cities.

North Shore Levee- Overview

The North Shore Levee will construct a 6.2-mile levee across the two cities, providing critical flood protection and removing over 3,100 properties from FEMA’s mapped Special Flood Hazard Area.

“The project will build resiliency in the face of future flood events, retaining existing businesses, jobs, and residents who have been on the decline in the community.”

There are four stages of the North Shore Levee Project:

Completion of the Fry Creek Pump Station Construction of the Levee to the east of the Port of Grays Harbor Construction of the Levee to the west of the Port of Grays Harbor Stormwater Improvements: Ongoing – will be funded locally.

Flood Hazard Reduction Benefits — Protects 3,500+ homes/properties assessed at over $480 million from the 100-year coastal flood event and removes them from the regulatory floodplain, eliminating currently mandated Federal flood insurance requirements on mortgages.

The total construction cost of the North Shore is estimated to be at least $78 million.

Funding for this project would be provided through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Pre- Disaster Mitigation (PDM) Programs.

The public can provide comments in person and hear from FEMA subject matter experts on the proposed project.

DATE: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

TIME: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Rotary Log Pavilion, 1401 Sargent Blvd., Aberdeen, WA 98520

FEMA will be accepting comments under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) about the proposed project until December 21st, 2023.

To learn more, please visit the North Shore Levee Project page.

Additional information about the project will also be available in a virtual meeting room during the scoping period.