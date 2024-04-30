KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Federal disaster declaration approved for Grays Harbor/Pacific counties

April 30, 2024 7:56AM PDT
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available for the State of Washington to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from Jan. 5-29, 2024.  

President Biden approved the disaster declaration, which allows for local governments in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties the opportunity to take part in assistance as available.

Public assistance federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe weather in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Ferry, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Klickitat, Lewis, Mason, Okanogan, Pacific, Skagit, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. 

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.  

Lance E. Davis was named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

