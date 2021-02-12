February 12, 2021 School updates due to weather
-This post updated as information develops-
Grays Harbor Co. Schools:
Montesano SD
Closed but operating remotely. No curbside meal pick up
North Beach SD
Closed but operating remotely. Distance Learning for all students Prek-12. Athletic practice update by noon
Taholah SD
Closed but operating remotely. No student transportation services. Football and Volleyball practices canceled. Students log in to class meetings at regularly scheduled times.
Pacific Co. Schools.
No Updates
Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union