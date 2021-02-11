February 11, 2021 School updates due to weather

-This post updated as information develops-
Grays Harbor Co. Schools:
Aberdeen SD: No in-person schooling Thursday/Friday. All students should plan for remote-only instruction.
McCleary SD: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool
Montesano SD: Closed but operating remotely. All after school and evening activities canceled
Grays Harbor College: GHC campuses are closed for in person activities Friday. Remote learning/work will continue. Thurs night welding also canceled.
Pacific Co. Schools.
No Updates
