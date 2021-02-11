      Weather Alert

February 11, 2021 School updates due to weather

Feb 11, 2021 @ 7:00am

-This post updated as information develops-

Grays Harbor Co. Schools:

Aberdeen SD: No in-person schooling Thursday/Friday. All students should plan for remote-only instruction.

McCleary SD: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool

Montesano SD: Closed but operating remotely. All after school and evening activities canceled

Grays Harbor College: GHC campuses are closed for in person activities Friday. Remote learning/work will continue. Thurs night welding also canceled.

 

Pacific Co. Schools.

No Updates

 

Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union

 

Also On KXRO
Taholah man dies following fatality collision on Moclips Highway
Winter Storm Watch this week; "2 to 13 inches" of snow possible
Aberdeen High School and 2A Evergreen League release Event Spectator Guidelines
Three arrested in Chinook on narcotics charges
City of Ocean Shores considers nine applicants for vacant council position