Fatality motorcycle accident in Hoquiam

Dec 10, 2020 @ 6:08am

The Hoquiam Police Department is investigating a fatality collision from this morning.

Hoquiam law enforcement issued a notice that they were called to a reported motorcycle collision around 12:30a in the 100 block of Endresen Road.

When officers arrived they discovered a 26 year old Hoquiam man unresponsive at the scene.  

HPD says that lifesaving efforts from bystanders and Paramedics were unsuccessful.

According to their report, the preliminary investigation indicates tgat the rider was on Endresen Road on a 2003 Honda CBR600 and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a guardrail.  

The rider was not wearing a helmet. 

Collision investigators from the HPD were scanning the scene and will be investigating the cause and contributing factors of the collision.

