Fatality after man goes missing in ocean at Quinault River entrance

UPDATE: The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who drowned on Friday, July 5th as Justin H. M. Ward of Puyallup.

A Taholah search and rescue effort over the weekend ended in a recovery mission.

Quinault Indian Nation Chief of Police Mark James says that on Friday evening a search and rescue was initiated by Taholah Emergency Management for a man caught in the current from the mouth of the Quinault River.

James told KXRO that the family had not seen the man for approximately half an hour before reporting him missing.

According to witnesses the man waded out into the ocean and was last seen by his father on the North side of the mouth of the Quinault River floating out towards the ocean.

Taholah Emergency Management, Law and Resource enforcement, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Grays Harbor emergency services responded to the incident.

The report states that an extensive search was conducted for the victim and his body was located offshore approximately two hours after the search began.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the deceased victim and transported him to Westport for further investigation.