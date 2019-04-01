Fatality accident outside Raymond

The Washington State Patrol says impaired driving may have been involved in a fatal collision in Pacific County.

According to a report, on Sunday morning just after 2 AM a 38-year-old Chehalis man was driving his 2016 Toyota Tacoma east on State Route 6, between Menlo and Lebam. Heading West was a 49-year-old Shawn Clearwater of Raymond in a 1995 Mercury Cougar. As the vehicles approached each other, the Tacoma crossed the center line, colliding head-on with the Cougar.

Both vehicles were totaled, coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Clearwater was killed in the accident.

The roadway was fully blocked for over 4 hours and partially blocked nearly 5 and-a-half hours.

The Washington State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol were involved, but the official cause and possible charges are pending.