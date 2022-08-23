Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores.

The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115.

That address was later updated to be on the access road of the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino.

When OSFD arrived on scene they found a Jeep that seemed to have rolled over the guardrail on the road.

No other vehicles were believed to be involved.

Inside the Jeep were a man and a woman.

Despite attempts by medics, the man from the Jeep died on scene.

The woman in the accident was transported to Harbor Regional Health community hospital with non-life threatening injuries.