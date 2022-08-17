KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo
Dave Ramsey
10:00am - 12:00pm

Fatality accident involving mail delivery driver.

August 17, 2022 11:19AM PDT
Share

-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE-

 

 

A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment this morning with the male driver deceased.

According to WSP, it is not known how long the vehicle was in the ditch prior to being reported.

The driver, approximately 25-years-old, was found under packages inside the vehicle.

The accident is located on SR 8, 4 miles east of Elma. 

During the initial investigation, WSP says that another vehicle struck an ambulance on-scene, causing a separate three car accident.

The roadway is blocked in both directions as the investigation continues.

Also On KXRO

1

20 Years Later: The Oakville Blob
2

Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
3

Lyle Stevik identified; closing 16 1/2 year old unsolved case
4

All fishing closed on Chehalis River and tributaries until further notice
5

Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th