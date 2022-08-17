Fatality accident involving mail delivery driver.

-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE-

A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment this morning with the male driver deceased.

According to WSP, it is not known how long the vehicle was in the ditch prior to being reported.

The driver, approximately 25-years-old, was found under packages inside the vehicle.

The accident is located on SR 8, 4 miles east of Elma.

During the initial investigation, WSP says that another vehicle struck an ambulance on-scene, causing a separate three car accident.

The roadway is blocked in both directions as the investigation continues.