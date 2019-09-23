Fatality accident in East County kills Olympia man
An Olympia man died after his vehicle struck a tree outside Elma.
The Washington State Patrol has identified 24-year-old Alhussein Qatamin of Olympia as the man who was driving early Sunday morning when he left the road.
According to a report, the man was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z near McKnight Road, between Elma and McCleary.
The man was driving west on State Route 8 when he left the roadway on the right, striking a tree and totaling the vehicle.
The driver died following the accident.
WSP says that the man was wearing his seatbelt, and at this time it is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.