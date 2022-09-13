Fatal Lebam shooting results in arrest of brother of the deceased

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared information regarding a shooting death in the Lebam area.

According to a release, on September 10th at approximately 5:33 PM, a 911 call stated that a man was shot by his brother at a home located on State Route 6 outside Raymond.

Sheriff deputies, along with officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police departments, responded to the scene and found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies identified the deceased as 36-year-old Andrew Delgado of Raymond and the suspect as 32-year-old Gabriel Delgado.

In their report, it states that the brothers had been working on a shed adjacent to the property in Lebam, alongside Andrew’s wife.

It was noted that both brothers had been drinking alcohol a majority of the day and at some point got into an argument and altercation.

Gabriel Delgado reportedly entered the home and retrieved a handgun before shooting toward the shed where Andrew and his wife were.

The wife was grazed by a bullet before the couple left the scene in their vehicle.

When they returned to the home to retrieve tools, Gabriel again fired shots from the home, striking Andrew in the head.

PCSO says that Gabriel Delgado remained at the scene and was detained without incident.

The crime scene was processed and evidence was collected including the 9MM handgun in question as well as spent shell casings.

Gabriel Delgado was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for charges of Murder in the 1st degree, Assault in the 1st degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.