Family Promise of Grays Harbor bring Ted Vigil for benefit concert

Family Promise of Grays Harbor is holding a benefit concert featuring nationally recognized John Denver Tribute Artist Ted Vigil.

In 2019, Family Promise of Grays Harbor (Family Promise) began their local mission to provide a family shelter to assist families with children struggling with housing.

“For many years, family shelter has not been an option in Grays Harbor. When a family became homeless, it was almost a certainty that they would have to split up. Something had to be done in order for families to be able to stay together while finding their way to independence.”

What began as a few local pastors and community members looking to assist the area has grown to expand their resources, partnering with Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Aberdeen to house their day center.

According to the local nonprofit, ten congregations have joined the effort, spanning from Hoquiam to Elma. Since their formation, the organization has been able to grow with the donation of a fifteen passenger van by Emanuel Baptist Church, support congregations hosting families in need, and numerous local residents providing assistance.

Despite this expansion, the need has also grown within Grays Harbor and this concert will serve to support the mission of Family Promise of Grays Harbor to support children and families experiencing homelessness to achieve sustainable independence.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, Family Promise will be holding a benefit concert at the 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam featuring singer, songwriter, and tribute artist Ted Vigil as he brings his nationally renown show back to the northwest.

Some may remember Ted Vigil from his performance as John Denver during the Halloween show for Grays Harbor Idol. According to Vigil, in 2006 he went to Laughlin, NV to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, taking first place.

Since that time, Vigil has gone on to win KOMO TV 4’s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look Alike contest in Seattle and now performs nationwide with his tribute, including performing twice for John Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Aspen, CO. Ted has cruised the Caribbean with Darryl Worley and Jimmy Wayne on a “Travelin’ Inc. country cruise hosted by Great American Countrys’ own Storme Warren, as well as being awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.

This concert made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Five Star Dealerships, as well as additional sponsors Ingram, Zelasko, and Goodwin, LLP; First Harbor Real Estate; Great Northwest Credit Union; K & J Designs; and The DeVerse Family.

“Come listen to the amazing music of John Denver and support a great cause!”

https://www.familypromiseofgraysharbor.org/

https://www.tedvigil.com/