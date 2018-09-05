Fall Festival coming to Lake Sylvia

The Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia and the Washington State Parks are inviting the public to the ninth annual Lake Sylvia Fall Festival.

Autumn officially begins Sept. 22, but the Fall Festival is Saturday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lake Sylvia State Park.

The festival begins early with a pancake breakfast from 7am to 11am.

Other Festival activities include artists’ market, live music, food vendors, and kids nature arts and crafts.

You can also compete in trail races with a half marathon, 10K, and 5K available.

People can register for the races in advance at: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=56175.

There will also be a group kayak paddle and tour of the lake and a limited number of kayaks will be available for use at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shuttle service will be available at Simpson Elementary and a Discover Pass is required for those who want to park at the lake.

More information can be found at http://parks.state.wa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=417