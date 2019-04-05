Failor Lake kids fishing derby on April 20

It’s that time of year for the Failor Lake kids-only fishing derby.

Failor Lake will be welcoming anglers earlier than the regular scheduled trout opener once again as children will be allowed to come out a week before the rest of the state.

The Grays Harbor Poggie Club is hosting the annual fishing derby from 8-11am on April 20, 2019.

This derby is for trout and other game fish in Failor Lake only.

This opener will allow children 14 and younger to get out on the water before the season opener.

Following the derby, Failor Lake will remain closed until the regularly scheduled lowland trout opener on the fourth Saturday in April.

Anglers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery.

Check the WDFW “Fishing in Washington” rules pamphlet for details on definitions and regulations. Fishing rules are subject to change. Check the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest rule information at (360) 902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules. For the Shellfish Rule Change hotline call (360)796-3215 or toll free 1-866-880-5431.