Extra patrols in Pacific County on Rod Run weekend

The Washington State Patrol will have extra troopers on the roads in Pacific County starting this Friday and running through the weekend.

WSP District 8 will specifically be using extra patrols to assist with the influx of traffic in the area of Ocean Park in anticipation of the 35th Annual Rod Run to the End of the World as thousands are expected to participate.

In addition to being on local roads, troopers will also be at the event assisting with traffic control and safety concerns, including responding to collisions and watching for impaired drivers.

During the Rod Run in 2017, troopers contacted 133 violators, arrested five individuals under the suspicion of DUI and investigated three collisions.

Anyone attending the event are are urged to exercise caution going to and from the event and to obey all traffic laws in order to enjoy the event in a safe manner.