Expect delays on SR 8 for tree removal this week

Beginning today, drivers can expect a series of rolling slowdowns and shoulder closures on State Route 8 between Olympia and Elma.

Maintenance crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation plan to remove potential hazard trees adjacent to the highway.

From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Thursday, crews will work in multiple areas of SR 8 between milepost 0 and 20.6.

Work will occur through the entire stretch of State Route 8, beginning at Elma and continuing until the road connects to State Route 101 near Olympia.

Due to safety precautions, the work requires daylight conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time to travel through the area and can expect up to 10-minute delays.

Before heading out the door, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phones with the WSDOT mobile app and by viewing the WSDOT travel alerts page.