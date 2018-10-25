Expect delays if you travel the Kamilche cutoff

Starting on Monday, utility work near the Grays Harbor County line will bring road closures through February.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that the daytime work will bring lane closures to SR 108, also known as the Kamilche cutoff, outside McCleary and leading into Mason County.

Travelers on the road heading in and out of the Shelton area are advised to plan extra time into their morning and afternoon commutes for the next several months.

Utility crews working for Mason County will raise existing power lines along SR 108 between Hurley Waldrip Road and the US 101 interchange beginning later this month.

Drivers will encounter one-way alternating traffic with flaggers between the roughly two-mile work zone.

Work will occur each weekday during the following hours: