Expect delays as part of paving on US 101/SR 105

Drivers will want to plan extra time if their trips include areas of State Route 105 and US 101 in southern Grays Harbor County.

Starting the week of July 9, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will make pavement repairs.

Work includes chip sealing approximately 10 miles on both highways in both directions.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each weekday, through the end of summer, drivers will see one-way alternating traffic with a pilot car through the work zones.

Travelers can expect 15-minute delays at each work zone.

Work zone locations:

US 101 between Pacific County line at milepost 67 to the US 101/SR 107 intersection at milepost 77

SR 105 east of Westport near Whalers Street at milepost 32.5 to Constantine Way at milepost 42

Chip seal is the application of a special protective surface to existing pavement. The work extends the life of the highway and reduces the frequency of costly emergency repairs.

The work is part of a larger construction project focusing on pavement preservation across the region.

Whenever near work zones, please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds; they’re there for everyone’s safety. As well, remember that traffic fines double in work zones.

Be kind – Workers are helping to keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and to fellow travelers.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map and on the WSDOT app.