Excessive Heat Warning/Watches for Southwest Washington

The National Weather Service says that an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place through the weekend for parts of the region.
While the NWS Portland Office has declared a Warning for Pacific County and south, in Grays Harbor the NWS Seattle office announced an Excessive Heat Watch will be in place from Friday afternoon through Monday evening.
In an alert for the warning, officials say that the warning will remain in effect from 10am Saturday, June 26 to 11pm on Monday, June 28 for the region.
Dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 103 are likely, with the possibility of temperatures reaching 103 to 108 locally.
Overnight low temperatures are anticipated to be between 65 to 70 degrees.
This alert is for all lower elevations of southwest Washington, with some reprieve coming to the areas directly on the coast.
NWS says that this extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.
Officials are encouraging residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”