Every Child in a Park offers free Christmas trees to 4th Graders

The Olympic National Forest is will be issuing a free holiday tree permit for fourth graders with a 2018-2019 Every Kid in a Park pass.

Olympic National Forest offices in Quinault, Olympia, Forks and Quilcene offer the free tree permit as part of the program. The offices will have these holiday tree permits available through December 24, 2018.

All fourth graders are eligible to receive a fourth-grade Every Kid pass that allows free access to 2,000-plus federally managed lands and water sites across the country for one full year.

Instructions on how fourth graders can obtain an Every Kid pass or voucher is available at www.everykidinapark.gov.

In order for students to receive a free tree permit, they must present in person a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid in a Park website or a current EKIP pass.

Step 1 : Visit www.everykidinapark.gov and follow instructions to obtain the paper voucher.

Step 2 : Print out the paper voucher.

Step 3 : Bring the paper voucher with you to a National Forest office to claim the free permit.

The Every Kid in a Park initiative is a national effort to encourage children to visit national parks, forests, and public lands. As part of the initiative, all fourth graders in the country can obtain a paper pass for free entry into all federal lands and waters by visiting the Every Kid in a Park website at www.everykidinapark.gov. The Forest Service Every Kid events in November and December emphasize recreating on National Forests and Grasslands, winter sports, holiday tree permits, and the annual Capitol Christmas tree campaign.

The Pacific Northwest Region consists of 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people. To learn more about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm, excluding federal holidays. For more information or additional special hours, please call (360) 956-2402.