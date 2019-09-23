Eritage Vineyards and American Lending Center Celebrate LIVE Certification

Independent body confirms vineyard meets highest environmental standards
WALLA WALLA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Lending Center (ALC), a leading EB-5 regional center and a subsidiary of Regional Centers Holding Group, is thrilled to announce that Eritage Vineyards has been awarded the internationally recognized LIVE certification. As a key investor in the property, ALC welcomes the independent body’s confirmation that the vineyard conforms to the highest standards in sustainability.
LIVE independently certifies winegrowers in the Pacific Northwest based on research-backed standards created by highly skilled viticulturists, winemakers, university researchers and environmental partners. Members are required to meet these strict international standards for environmentally and socially responsible winegrowing and submit to third-party inspections, ensuring that properties minimize environmental impact and preserve agricultural and economic viability.
“Eritage has already proven to be a revolutionary addition to the wine industry in Walla Walla and the broader Pacific Northwest,” said Zane Osterhout, ALC’s project manager for the Eritage property. “LIVE certification confirms that the vineyard is committed not just to making excellent wine, but also to operating with only the most environmentally sustainable and socially responsible practices.”
Eritage, owned by a group of private investors and co-sponsored by ALC, opened to the public in July 2018. The vineyard is the heart of a resort featuring luxury accommodations and a restaurant boasting a menu created by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jason Wilson celebrating locally grown ingredients, and has been featured in numerous publications including Travel + Leisure Magazine and Vogue.
About American Lending Center
American Lending Center (ALC) is a U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Service designated regional center held by Regional Centers Holding Group. ALC offers investment opportunities to immigrant investors interested in obtaining permanent resident status in the U.S. through the employment-based fifth preference visa (EB-5) program. Committed to fulfilling the program’s promise of investment in deserving businesses in rural and underserved communities, ALC has successfully provided over 350 million dollars to projects in rural and underserved areas in 19 states and has completed over 70 projects exclusively in the senior loan structure.
