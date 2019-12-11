EPA grants across Washington provide local funding
EPA approves funding for Washington plan to improve drinking water, wastewater infrastructure
State estimates $120 million for wastewater, $22 million for drinking water projects.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has approved funding in support of Washington’s $22 million plan for what they call “key drinking water projects” as well as $120 million plan to improve wastewater infrastructure.
This includes local funding.
The sources of funding for projects on Washington’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $24.5 million grant from EPA (of which $7.6 million will be used for non-project related activities), and $5.5 million in state matching funds.
The sources of funding for Washington’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan include a $27.6 million grant from EPA, $5.5 million in state matching funds, along with $87 million in interest earnings and repayments from previous CWSRF loans.
“The state revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick. “EPA is very proud to support Washington’s plan and we remain committed to helping communities in the state with infrastructure improvements that protect their water resources their health.”
The EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program provides below-market rate loans for the construction of drinking water treatment facilities and other projects and activities vital to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe drinking water at the tap. The loans help communities keep water rates more affordable while addressing local water infrastructure challenges. Similarly, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund helps states fund large wastewater and other water quality projects.
A full list of Washington’s DWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/331-534.pdf
A full list of Washington’s CWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:
https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/publications/documents/1910027.pdf