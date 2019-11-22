EPA funds low emission engine for QIN vessel
The EPA has awarded the Quinault Indian Nation over $170,000 as part of $5.6 million in grants to reduce diesel pollution.
In a release, the EPA said that they have awarded the $5.6 million in support for clean diesel projects throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.
They say that the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant program helps reduce diesel soot and smoke, protecting air quality and reducing health risks.
“The benefits of investing in clean diesel technology are undeniable,” said Chris Hladick, EPA’s regional administrator in Seattle. “By helping fund diesel smoke reduction projects, we can improve air quality, provide solid leveraging opportunities and create good, family-wage jobs.”
The Quinault Indian Nation received a total of $171,407 as part of the funding to make marine engine replacements on a fishing vessel with new, low emission diesel engines.
This boat will be used throughout the year for ocean troll fishing of Chinook and Coho Salmon, as well as halibut, sablefish, lingcod, rockfish, sardines, as well as Dungeness Crab.
That funding will be implemented with a cost share from the QIN of $52,136, for a total project cost of $223,543.
In 2019, EPA awarded more than $9 million in DERA funding forto replace older diesel school buses with newer, cleaner vehicles.
EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90% cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. These older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants, including particulate matter, which is linked to instances of aggravated asthma, lung damage and other serious health problems.
That funding is in addition to over $89 million in DERA funding to reduce emissions from a variety of diesel emission sources, including school buses, trucks, locomotive, marine engines, and other nonroad equipment.