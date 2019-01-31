Employee found dead at Guesthouse Inn; suspect arrested

A woman in her 50’s working at the Guesthouse Inn in Aberdeen was found dead inside the lobby of the motel.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at approximately 4 pm, the Aberdeen Fire Department was called to the Guesthouse Inn for “an unknown medical problem”.

Inside the motel lobby, the body of an employee was found with multiple wounds consistent with a blade.

Police were called to the scene and found the woman in her 50’s, who they say was working at the time of the homicide.

A short time later, a resident called 911 to report a suspicious woman with blood on her hands in the 200 block of W. Market Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old woman, who they tell KXRO was known to the police from previous interactions, with cuts on her hands.

The woman was arrested for investigation of homicide.