Emergency Proclamation declared locally due to flooding and storm damage
An emergency proclamation has been issued for Grays Harbor, Pacific, and 17 other counties due to flooding and winter weather.
Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib issued an emergency proclamation for 19 Washington counties due to significant winter weather that is forecast to continue through this weekend.
Habib is acting Governor as Governor Jay Inslee is outside of the state.
“These storms caused injuries, significant power outages, evacuations, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, rail line closures, and extensive damage to homes, businesses, public utilities, public facilities, electrical power systems, infrastructure and property,” Habib said in the proclamation.
The proclamation directs state agencies to utilize state resources to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected communities.
It also allows the state to apply for federal Department of Transportation funds to help permanently repair roadways.
Road damage caused by recent weather is estimated at more than $3 million and required WSDOT to commence work immediately to repair affected roadways through the implementation of emergency procurement procedures to alleviate impacts to public safety.
In the proclamation it states that the National Weather Service predicts this storm event will continue with snow and heavy rain at least through February 8, 2020. The storm incident’s damage and its effects are expected to continue to impact the life and health of impacted individuals, as well as property and infrastructure well after the event ends, and is being called a public disaster that affects life, health, property, or the public peace.
The proclamation affects Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum and Whatcom Counties.
The Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division continues to monitor and coordinate response activities.
20-02 Winter Weather Proclamation