Emergency Preparedness Expo returns Saturday

On Saturday, local and statewide agencies will all join together for an event focusing on what to do in an emergency.

The Emergency Preparedness Expo returns to the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen from 10am to 3pm on October 6.

The free family event will feature Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, local CERT teams, the Grays harbor PUD, American Red Cross, and similar agencies who will be working together in the event of an emergency striking local citizens.

Resident have an opportunity to gather information from each of the agencies, as well as learn CPR basics, donate blood, have their children fingerprinted for identification, and a number of other activities.