Emergency Preparedness Expo announced and new unveiled logo for Emergency Management

Grays Harbor, WA – The 5th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo has been announced as well as a new logo for Grays Harbor Emergency Management.
Emergency Management says they want this logo to encompass the vast array of beauty contained within Grays Harbor County.
They state that unfortunately, the same components that make this county so beautiful also present their own unique hazards, but they are committed to the preparedness for, response to, recovery from, and mitigation of emergencies.
Emergency Management says that a great way to learn more about these hazards and how best to protect yourself is by attending the 5th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo which will be held on July 31st.
The expo will be run from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM in the parking lot of Shoppes at Riverside in Aberdeen.
There will be fun for the whole family brought to you by various community organizations and members.
Come out to learn how to best prepare yourself for an emergency and enter our free raffle for a chance to win prizes.