Emergency drill at Summit Pacific Medical Center scheduled this week
An emergency preparedness drill will take place Wednesday in Elma.
Summit Pacific Medical Center is reminding residents that on Wednesday morning, October 23, Summit Pacific will be taking part in a full-scale incident response training.
Although patient care and normal day-to-day operations will not be impacted, patients and visitors may notice an increase in traffic to Summit Pacific facilities as mock patients with makeup depicting fake injuries will be on site.
The hospital group is partnering with a number of groups in the drill, including Grays Harbor Fire District 5, Elma and Montesano Fire Departments, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds, Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, and the Grays Harbor Communications E9-1-1 Center.
Anyone in the area is being reminded so there is not cause for alarm if they see an influx of emergency response vehicles or hear alarms near the Summit Pacific campus as this is a controlled exercise.