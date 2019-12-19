Emergency declared for Tokeland area due to flood risk
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has declared an emergency in response to a request for assistance from the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe.
According to a release, the request is to augment the tribe’s efforts to stabilize the Federally authorized flood risk reduction berm near Tokeland.
The Seattle District of the Corps is making preparations to assist in the stabilization of 1,800 linear feet of berm and plans to send a team out to the site.
The tribe is currently placing riprap along the dune to reduce the threat of breaching.
“The Corps plans to send out a team of emergency responders who are familiar with the area and the specific threats from coastal storms,” said Doug Weber, the Seattle District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Management Branch Chief. “The team will work with the tribe to stabilize the berm and reduce the chances of a breach”
The district says that they will be monitoring conditions, as heavy rain and storm surge is forecasted during high tides to impact the region starting Wednesday night putting coastal cities at risk.
The Corps last repaired the Shoalwater Bay Barrier Dune in 2018.
Public Law 84-99 enables the Corps to assist state and local authorities in flood fight activities and cost share in the repair of flood protection structures. The purpose is to prevent loss of life and minimize property damage associated with severe weather.
Private citizens seeking assistance should contact their local government offices.