Elma Rest Area services limited following water issues
Elma, WA – Services are limited at the Elma Rest Area until further notice.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that drivers will need to plan ahead to avoid possible delays and inconveniences while some rest area services along SR 8 are unavailable.
Prior to the planned closure to the public for maintenance repairs starting October 9, WSDOT says that maintenance crews responded following water issues that intermittently closed the restroom facilities over the weekend.
They state that there is currently no water or RV dumping services at this time.
In the interim, portable bathrooms are available while crews work to remedy the situation.
A planned closure of the SR 8 rest area was announced for Wednesday, Oct. 9 starting at 7am and running through 4pm on Thursday, Oct. 10.
That maintenance work will be for “routine vegetation management, facilities cleaning and preventative maintenance to the pumps”.