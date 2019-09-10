Elma Resource & Recruitment Event provides job opportunities and assistance for residents
Elma, WA – A “Resource and Recruitment Event” in Elma will provide opportunities to East County residents.
Pacific Mountain Workforce Development and Worksource Grays Harbor are working together on an event on Saturday, September 14 to provide job opportunities and resources to the Elma area.
In a release, Pac. Mtn. says that the event will be held from 10am-1pm at the Elma Timberland Library.
Expected at the event will be recruitment from Starbucks, Overstock, Sierra Pacific Ind., US Census, Grays Harbor Community College. Job opportunities listed include call center representative, laborer, millwright, barista, and cashier. Additional opportunities and organizations may also be available.
Also included will be resources from multiple organizations. The DSHS Mobile Unit, which provides assistance with applications for Cash, Medical and Food, Child support Alternative Solutions Program, VA / Veterans, and others are expected to be on hand.
September 14, 2019 ( Saturday)
10am to 1PM
Elma Timberland Library
119 1st Street Elma, WA