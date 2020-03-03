      Weather Alert

Elma, Montesano Heading to 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament

Mar 3, 2020 @ 6:45am

A buzzer-beating bucket from Quin Mikel to end the third quarter, two key fourth quarter field goals from Kali Rambo and a clutch-free throw late in the game from Jillian Bieker. There was no shortage of second-half heroics for the Elma High School girls basketball team during its loser-out regional game against Deer Park. And […]

The post Elma, Montesano Heading to 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th