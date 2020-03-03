Elma, Montesano Heading to 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament
A buzzer-beating bucket from Quin Mikel to end the third quarter, two key fourth quarter field goals from Kali Rambo and a clutch-free throw late in the game from Jillian Bieker. There was no shortage of second-half heroics for the Elma High School girls basketball team during its loser-out regional game against Deer Park. And […]
