Elma library now offering curbside service

In a release, Timberland Regional Library announced that they will be implementing a new program that will allow you to pick up holds waiting at the Elma library without getting out of your vehicle.

“ Maybe the kids just fell asleep in the car, or perhaps recovering from surgery is keeping you from getting around easily.”

Similar to some retailers and grocery stores, the staff at the library are testing the new pilot program called “Curbside Service” that will allow library patrons to pull up to a marked location near the front doors and have their items brought to them.

Pull up to the marked location by the front doors during open hours

Call 360.482.3737, listen to the message or select option 2

Library staff will gather your information (name, library card number), and bring your library materials out to your vehicle as quickly as possible

During the pilot program they say that wait times may vary depending on how busy it is inside the library.