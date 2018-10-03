Elma couple scammed for $27,000

A phone scam directed at an Elma couple cost them $27,000.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that on Monday they received a report from an Elma couple in their 80’s regarding a financial scam.

The couple said they received several phone calls from an alleged DEA agent and during the initial call, a man on the phone was crying hysterically stating he was their grandson.

The caller then told the couple their grandson had been arrested and the bail amount was $14,500.

According to police, the couple was told in later calls to send an additional $12,500 for attorney fees.

The victims were instructed to send the money in cash to an address in Pennsylvania and not to tell anyone about the case.

The victims said they withdrew a total of $27,000 and sent it overnight to the address.

Police say the couple became suspicious when they received additional calls stating the attorney needed another $12,500 in cash.

They then called their grandson directly who said he was fine and had never been in jail.

Officers are working with the Police Department in Pennsylvania who has received numerous similar reports made to their agency.

Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz said “We urge people to have conversations with their family members regarding financial exploitations of the elderly and vulnerable. Before sending any financial assistance to an individual or group, verify the authenticity of the request with local law enforcement or other family members.”