Eelgrass and kelp restoration efforts include a local meeting and workshop

Eelgrass along the bottom provides foraging areas and shelter for fish. NOAA photo by Adam Obaza.

A meeting in Hoquiam will be held this month to discuss kelp and eelgrass loss within the state.

The State Legislature passed Senate Bill 5619 in response to a dramatic loss of kelp and eelgrass in Washington, which directs the Department of Natural Resources to create a statewide Kelp Forest and Eelgrass Meadow Health and Conservation Plan.

The goal of this plan is to conserve and restore at least 10,000 acres of kelp forest and eelgrass meadow habitat by 2040, advancing high-priority strategies identified in both the Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan and the Puget Sound Eelgrass Recovery Strategy.

DNR will develop this plan through a collaborative planning process to assess and prioritize areas for coordinated conservation and restoration activities of kelp forests and eelgrass meadows throughout the Puget Sound and along the Washington Coastline.

DNR will:

Build on existing research to map and prioritize areas in decline, and areas where restoration may be possible and would most benefit nearshore ecosystem function;

Identify potential stressors impacting the health and vitality of kelp forests and eelgrass meadows in order to improve effectiveness of conservation and restoration efforts;

Collaborate with Tribal Nations and other regional partners on identifying coordinated actions and success measures; and

Continue to track the abundance and distribution of kelp forests and eelgrass meadows to evaluate the success measures and to inform adaptive management of the plan and actions

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting residents to participate in the process through a series of five virtual and in-person workshops:

Jan 31 Evening Virtual Kick-Off Workshop: On January 31st, 2023, we hosted a workshop where DNR provided background on the Plan and gathered input from attendees on values and priorities that will help inform the development of a draft prioritization framework.

Please click to see slides , a summary , and recordings of the workshop.

March Virtual and In-Person Workshops

DNR will be hosting workshops in March 2023 to learn more about your priorities for kelp and eelgrass. These workshops will be focused geographically on the Puget Sound and Washington Coast to gather region-specific input. To learn more about the March workshops, see below or check out the flier with all the details.

*Note that the in-person and virtual workshops will cover the same topics and activities. You only need to sign up for one per region.

Click here to RSVP​

Puget Sound Focus

March 14 Virtual Workshop

Where and When? The virtual workshop will occur on Tuesday, March 21, from 5:00-7:30pm with an optional activity from 7:30-8:00pm. It will be held as an online Zoom meeting. Please click here to RSVP.

March 23 In-Person Workshop

When? The in-person workshop will occur on Thursday, March 23, from 1:00-4:00pm

Where? The Rosehill Community Center, Mukilteo, WA

Address: 304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Please click here to RSVP.

Washington Coast Focus

March 16 In-Person Workshop

When? The in-person workshop will occur on Thursday, March 16, from 1:00-4:00pm

Where? At the Hoquiam Timberland Library, Hoquiam, WA

Address: 420 7th St, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Please click here to RSVP.

March 21 Virtual Workshop

Where and When? The virtual workshop will occur on Tuesday, March 21, from 5:00-7:30pm with an optional activity from 7:30-8:00pm. It will be held as an online Zoom meeting. Please click here to RSVP.

If residents are unable to attend, there are ways to participate :

Sign up for DNR’s kelp and eelgrass mailing list here to receive updates.

Watch the workshop recordings. They will be posted to this webpage and YouTube Channel

The Kelp and Eelgrass Engagement Plan is now available. The statewide Kelp Forest and Eelgrass Meadow Health and Conservation Plan will be developed through a collaborative planning process to proactively assess and prioritize areas for coordinated conservation and restoration activities of kelp forests and eelgrass meadows throughout the Puget Sound and along the Washington Coastline. To guide this collaborative process, DNR created the Kelp and Eelgrass Engagement Plan which identified the pathways, tools, and opportunities for engagement of tribes, the public, and stakeholders in development of the Statewide Kelp Forest and Eelgrass Meadow Health and Conservation Plan.

